Comcast gains with increase in internet usage and its higher profit margin

Bengalaru — On Thursday, Comcast reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates as it added more high-speed internet customers, part of a push to diversify away from the shrinking US pay-TV market.

Comcast, which dropped its pursuit of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets last week after a bidding war with Walt Disney, is still in the hunt to acquire a controlling stake in European pay-TV company Sky to expand internationally.

Shares of Comcast were up 3.7% to $34.66 in morning trading after the results. CEO Brian Roberts told investors on a conference call that Comcast walked away from its bid for the Fox assets because it could not justify the escalating price.

Sky posted double-digit earnings growth earlier on Thursday as it added another 500,000 customers, underscoring why Comcast is battling Fox to acquire a majority stake in the company.

Comcast’s revenue from high-speed internet customers rose 9.3% to $4.26bn during the second quarter as it added 260,000 internet subscribers, above the average estimate of 200,000 from analysts at MoffettNathanson and Macquarie.

Comcast said it has increased its marketing for internet-only subscribers, since internet has higher profit margins than cable, which are diminished by TV programming costs. The growth in internet connections is "more than offsetting the pressure on video and the outlook for the second half of the year is strong", said Kevin Roe, an analyst at Roe Equity Research.

Comcast, the biggest US cable provider, shed 140,000 video customers during the quarter, up from 34,000 customers in the same quarter a year earlier, as TV viewers opt for cheaper streaming options, such as AT&T’s newly launched WatchTV at $15.

While streaming platforms will continue to pressure Comcast’s cable TV business, it will increase demand for high-speed broadband, said Roberts.

Net income attributable to Comcast rose 27.6% to $3.2bn, or 69c a share, from $2.5bn, or 52c a share, a year earlier. Excluding adjustments, Comcast earned 65c a share, up from 52c per share last year, beating analyst estimates of 60c a share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Comcast’s revenue rose 2.1% from the previous year to $21.7bn but fell just short of analyst estimates of $21.86bn.

Revenue from NBCUniversal was flat year-on-year, because of a revenue decline for its movie studios, as hit movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened late in the quarter.

