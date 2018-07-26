BAT lowers ambitions for next-generation products

London — British American Tobacco’s reliable cigarette business has delivered again for shareholders, but clouds remain over the company’s expansion in smoking alternatives.

The group said illicit tobacco sales in SA and Brazil hit first-half sales volumes in its Americas and sub-Saharan African region.

BAT reported first-half profit slightly ahead of analysts’ estimates, though it stepped away from its ambition to break even in its so-called next-generation product business this year, amid an unexpected slowdown in sales of heated tobacco devices in Japan.

The company expects revenue from its cigarette alternatives to exceed £1bn this year. A month ago it expected revenue "substantially" above that level.

"The growth in Japan has definitely flattened and the heated-tobacco category needs reinvigorating," BAT’s director of external affairs, Jerry Abelman, said by phone. "Breaking even isn’t the focus right now."

Overall BAT reported adjusted operating profit of £4.82bn in the first half, beating analyst estimates of £4.79bn.

The shares rose as much as 5.1% in London. On the JSE they were up 4.18% at R718.50 in early trade.

Volume in the Americas and sub-Saharan African region dropped 5.9% to 77-billion sticks in the six months to June, compared with a year earlier.

Revenue in the region fell 9.2% to £1.951bn and profit from operations dropped 1.2% to £796m, the company said.

BAT’s better than expected profits will provide a rare bit of cheer for tobacco investors as doubts intensify over long-term prospects for the cigarette industry.

The Japanese slowdown and the rapid growth of US e-cigarette startup Juul Labs has made BAT and its peers look increasingly vulnerable.

The London-based tobacco company’s shares have fallen 18% this year.

In a bid to spur faster growth in Japan, BAT will release a smaller version of Glo in the second half. The company is also aiming to convert more smokers by offering heated-tobacco sticks with more nicotine.

Foreign-exchange movements reduced first-half profit by 8%, and the company expects a drag of 5%-6% for the full year.

BAT reiterated that it expects to deliver another "good year" of earnings growth.

Bloomberg, with Andries Mahlangu