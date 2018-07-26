OFFSHORE INVESTMENT
Astoria to be made cash cow if RAC gets its way
Major changes are on the cards if investment group RECM and Calibre (RAC) can take control of offshore-focused entity Astoria – most notably a change to the investment mandate.
RAC, which already holds a 28.72% stake in Mauritius-based Astoria, has pitched a cash offer of R13.50 a share as well as a top-up scrip offer of REC preference shares at R27.77 a share.
The offer, particularly the scrip portion, has been criticised by some Astoria shareholders.
At the RAC annual general meeting on Wednesday, CEO Piet Viljoen said the main aim was to acquire about 51% of Astoria. "We don’t want all the shares. We also don’t want to issue new RAC shares at R27.77 a share … only if we have to."
Viljoen maintained that both Astoria and RAC shareholders stood to benefit.
"Beyond the commercial benefits, after acquisition of the desired shareholding Astoria can pursue investments in good businesses, with good management, purchased at good prices. These investments could generate returns as good as RAC’s existing group — mainly because they are found in places where we have competence … in other places where many investors are loath to look."
Viljoen stressed RAC was not buying control of Astoria to establish an offshore investment base. Astoria’s offshore holdings, which include some of the biggest global companies, were viewed as cash for RAC.
"We will take control of Astoria, sell the offshore investments and invest the proceeds in the manner RAC has done…. We’ll keep investing in SA. We’re not looking to buy offshore."
RAC’s investment style has been to buy early-stage promising firms such as gaming group Gold Rush (now 46% of the portfolio) and retailer Dis-Chem (sold at a sizeable profit prior to listing), and listed and unlisted "deep value" opportunities.
The plan is to retain Astoria’s listings (including the primary listing on the Mauritian Stock Exchange) and then make an offer to acquire all RAC’s investments, aside from Gold Rush.
RAC would in effect become a holding company for Gold Rush, which has delivered enc-ouraging growth from its core electronic bingo operations.
RAC executive director Jan van Niekerk confirmed the benefits to the Astoria listing, including that capital gains tax was not paid inside the structure. This could make a huge difference to returns in the long term.
Please sign in or register to comment.