Nestlé suffers setback in ongoing effort to trademark its four-fingered KitKat

Luxembourg/Geneva — Nestlé has suffered a setback in its long-running attempt to get trademark protection for the shape of its four-fingered KitKat as the EU’s highest court said more proof was needed that it’s distinctive across every EU country.

In a boost to rival Mondelez International, on Wednesday, the EU court of justice backed a lower tribunal’s 2016 decision and the trademark’s validity will now have to be re-examined by the EU’s Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) under strict conditions.

"This development will be a big blow to Nestlé since it will likely lose its EU trademark for the four-fingered chocolate bar," said Claire Lehr, head of trademarks at EIP Europe in London. "Although it may not have been such a surprise, since the UK courts have already found that the four-finger shape is not distinctive."

Nestlé’s fight to protect the shape of the KitKat has gone on since 2002. It seemed settled in 2006 when the EUIPO registered a trademark, but Mondelez challenged it, leading the dispute to reach the EU’s highest court.

The Luxembourg-based court ruled on Wednesday that the lower court "was right to annul" the EU agency’s decision, "in which EUIPO concluded that distinctive character had been acquired through use of the mark at issue without adjudicating on whether that mark had acquired such distinctive character in Belgium, Ireland, Greece and Portugal".

Nestlé, based in Vevey, Switzerland, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate case concerning the rights to protect the taste of spreadable cheese, advocate-general Melchior Wathelet of the EU top court said copyright rules couldn’t be stretched to cover such a right, saying there is no element in international law that would protect the taste of food as copyright.

With assistance from Corinne Gretler

Bloomberg