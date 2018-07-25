Companies

Nestlé suffers setback in ongoing effort to trademark its four-fingered KitKat

The EU court of justice says the trademark’s validity will have to be re-examined under strict conditions to ensure it’s distinctive across every EU country

25 July 2018 - 16:25 Stephanie Bodoni and Thomas Mulier
Different chocolate bars are seen in a shop at Nestlé headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS
Different chocolate bars are seen in a shop at Nestlé headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS

Luxembourg/Geneva — Nestlé has suffered a setback in its long-running attempt to get trademark protection for the shape of its four-fingered KitKat as the EU’s highest court said more proof was needed that it’s distinctive across every EU country.

In a boost to rival Mondelez International, on Wednesday, the EU court of justice backed a lower tribunal’s 2016 decision and the trademark’s validity will now have to be re-examined by the EU’s Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) under strict conditions.

"This development will be a big blow to Nestlé since it will likely lose its EU trademark for the four-fingered chocolate bar," said Claire Lehr, head of trademarks at EIP Europe in London. "Although it may not have been such a surprise, since the UK courts have already found that the four-finger shape is not distinctive."

Nestlé’s fight to protect the shape of the KitKat has gone on since 2002. It seemed settled in 2006 when the EUIPO registered a trademark, but Mondelez challenged it, leading the dispute to reach the EU’s highest court.

The Luxembourg-based court ruled on Wednesday that the lower court "was right to annul" the EU agency’s decision, "in which EUIPO concluded that distinctive character had been acquired through use of the mark at issue without adjudicating on whether that mark had acquired such distinctive character in Belgium, Ireland, Greece and Portugal".

Nestlé, based in Vevey, Switzerland, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate case concerning the rights to protect the taste of spreadable cheese, advocate-general Melchior Wathelet of the EU top court said copyright rules couldn’t be stretched to cover such a right, saying there is no element in international law that would protect the taste of food as copyright.

With assistance from Corinne Gretler

Bloomberg

Nestlé out of sustainable palm oil organisation for failing to submit reports

The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil has suspended the Swiss food group’s membership, for not producing proof of environmentally sound ...
Companies
26 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: The problem with Nestlé

Nestlé isn’t being aggressive enough in delivering investor value
Opinion
13 days ago

Illy is being courted by JAB and Nestlé — but is playing hard to get

The Italian company is one of the biggest independent coffee makers and bids may start at three times its revenue, about $1.6bn
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Transnet sent us R2bn off track, says Kumba
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Why Telkom boss Sipho Maseko wants SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Eskom and Transnet to get China funding
Companies
5.
Acsa puts retail tender review on hold for now
Companies

Related Articles

ZEENAT MOORAD: The problem with Nestlé
Opinion / Shop Talk

THE FT BIG READ: Nestlé bets on big brands
Companies

ZEENAT MOORAD: KitKat gets the finger
Opinion / Shop Talk

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.