The North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday granted an order for the provisional liquidation of the company that owns The New Age newspaper.

This after Mzwandile Manyi and his company‚ AfroTone Media Holdings‚ made an application to the court last week. Manyi argued that the company was commercially unviable.

Manyi bought the company from the controversial Gupta family last year and had just rebranded The New Age newspaper to Afro Voice. Last month‚ the newspaper closed down.

The majority of company’s employees, however, are opposing liquidation of the company, arguing that it is not commercially insolvent. On Tuesday, they approached the court opposing the liquidation but ended up agreeing with Manyi’s lawyer for fear of losing their July salaries.

The workers are being represented by attorney Caroline White, who said that based on the information at her disposal‚ she didn’t believe the company was commercially insolvent. She added that she could still do an application to intervene in the matter. There appeared to be assets in the company that still had substantial value.

White added that the company had gotten three new investors on June 5 and it would not make sense for the company to close down so soon thereafter. "New investors would have done a proper due diligence‚ they would have investigated and they would have found out. You don’t invest in a company that is going insolvent three weeks later‚" she said.

Ross Richards‚ who represented Manyi and the other applicants‚ declined to comment on the arguments by White but maintained that the company was commercially insolvent.

Richards said the company had lost a lot of advertising as well as sponsored business briefings. "They can’t pay their debts anymore."