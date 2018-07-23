Companies

Liberty Two Degrees reports flat share distribution

23 July 2018 - 11:42 Karl Gernetzky
Melrose Arch. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Melrose Arch. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns stakes in Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square and Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, declared a distribution per share of 20.31c for the six months to end-June.

This was almost unchanged from the prior period.

The JSE-listed group said on Monday that net property income grew 56.4% to R272.8m for the period, bolstered by an increase in its co-ownership of the Liberty Property Portfolio — from 22% to 31%.

The group’s portfolio grew 42% to R8.7bn, with the group’s share price at an unchanged R7.38 on Monday morning.

L2D, which has exposure to the larger Liberty group’s R30bn property portfolio, including Eastgate and Liberty Midlands Mall, is undergoing restructuring.

This includes the conversion of the business to a corporate real-estate investment trust (Reit), the internalisation of the manager, the cancellation of the Liberty put option and the acquisition of an additional R1.2bn of the property portfolio from Liberty. These assets include an undivided share of the hospitality assets forming part of the Sandton precinct.

L2D has faced criticism regarding its use of an external management company, as well as the controversial put option — which had allowed parent company Liberty to sell assets to L2D at any time.

In a separate statement on Monday, L2D withdrew its cautionary announcement from May, saying its management had concluded the final transaction terms for its restructuring.

As of 1 August, a new board will be constituted, following L2D’s R300m purchase of its external manager from Liberty.

L2D eyeing four large deals

Group has been a major underperformer in terms of share price growth since it listed in 2016
Companies
1 month ago

Liberty and L2D’s Stuttafords hangover is nearly over — now for Edcon

South African landlords have let most of the space vacated by the defunct department store, and Liberty and L2D are in talks with Edcon, which is ...
Companies
1 month ago

L2D to rid itself of external manager

Liberty Two Degrees shares jump after it announces a deal to convert itself into a real estate investment trust
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Naspers shareholders call for clarity on CEO’s ...
Companies
2.
Curator to ask court to secure Vele chief’s assets
Companies / Financial Services
3.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
4.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
5.
Amplats buys Glencore's stake in Mototolo joint ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

L2D eyeing four large deals
Companies / Property

Liberty and L2D’s Stuttafords hangover is nearly over — now for Edcon
Companies / Property

L2D to rid itself of external manager
Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.