Liberty Two Degrees reports flat share distribution

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns stakes in Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square and Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, declared a distribution per share of 20.31c for the six months to end-June.

This was almost unchanged from the prior period.

The JSE-listed group said on Monday that net property income grew 56.4% to R272.8m for the period, bolstered by an increase in its co-ownership of the Liberty Property Portfolio — from 22% to 31%.

The group’s portfolio grew 42% to R8.7bn, with the group’s share price at an unchanged R7.38 on Monday morning.

L2D, which has exposure to the larger Liberty group’s R30bn property portfolio, including Eastgate and Liberty Midlands Mall, is undergoing restructuring.

This includes the conversion of the business to a corporate real-estate investment trust (Reit), the internalisation of the manager, the cancellation of the Liberty put option and the acquisition of an additional R1.2bn of the property portfolio from Liberty. These assets include an undivided share of the hospitality assets forming part of the Sandton precinct.

L2D has faced criticism regarding its use of an external management company, as well as the controversial put option — which had allowed parent company Liberty to sell assets to L2D at any time.

In a separate statement on Monday, L2D withdrew its cautionary announcement from May, saying its management had concluded the final transaction terms for its restructuring.

As of 1 August, a new board will be constituted, following L2D’s R300m purchase of its external manager from Liberty.