Fiat Chrysler’s new CE outlines plan after Sergio Marchionne’s shock departure

Washington — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA’s) new CE Mike Manley, who has overseen the effort to turn Jeep into a global brand, now plans to carry out the parent company’s strategy unveiled in June, the company said on Saturday.

The Italian-American car maker said Manley is taking over immediately from CE Sergio Marchionne, who is seriously ill following surgery.

British-born Manley, who also takes responsibility for the North America region, will push ahead with the strategy outlined by Marchionne in June to ramp up sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and invest €9bn in electric and hybrid cars.

Marchionne had been due to step down in April 2019.

"The success of the Jeep brand under Manley and his global background make him the smart choice to be the new head of FCA," said Karl Brauer, executive publisher of Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

Manley, an automotive industry veteran, has run the Jeep brand since June 2009 after the company emerged from bankruptcy restructuring following US and Canadian government bailouts and under Fiat’s control.