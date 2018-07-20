Microsoft reaps rewards of timely cloud investments

San Francisco — Microsoft on Thursday said its revenue and profit climbed in the recently ended quarter, getting results from its bets on cloud computing services and artificial intelligence.

The US tech giant reported its net income increased 10% to $8.8bn on revenue that was up 17% to $30.1bn when compared with the same period last year.

Microsoft saw revenue gains across its full range of businesses including business services, gaming, internet search ads, its consumer software including Windows and Office and LinkedIn, the recently acquired professional social network.

Shares were up more than 3% to $107.80 in after-hours trading following the release of earnings for the quarter ending the fiscal year quarter for Microsoft.

"We had an incredible year," CEO Satya Nadella said in a release.

"Our early investments in the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge are paying off, and we will continue to expand our reach in large and growing markets with differentiated innovation."

Microsoft executives told analysts they expected another year of growth, with demand for computing on the rise and the technology giant well-positioned in that market.

"We’re investing aggressively to build Azure as the world’s computer," Nadella said, referring to Microsoft’s cloud computing platform that competes with services run by Amazon and Google.

"We expanded our global data centre footprint to 54 regions, more than any other cloud provider."