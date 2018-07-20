Fears of a hard Brexit lead Airbus to stockpile parts

Farnborough — Airbus is stockpiling parts in case of a hard Brexit and Rolls-Royce is months away from doing so. But for smaller aerospace companies that supply them, the UK’s departure from the EU could be much more challenging.

The largest aerospace sector in Europe and second in the world behind the US, the British industry generates exports worth £30bn a year and sustains 123,000 direct jobs, plus as many again indirectly.

Manufacturing planes and engines requires components to be at factories on a just-in-time basis. A disorderly or no-deal Brexit would threaten the smooth flow of parts across borders and prevent European regulatory approval for aerospace products.

However much planning the industry giants do, they could still be damaged via their supply chains if component suppliers are not ready.

John Rainey, chairman of Denroy, a maker of injected moulded components used on Airbus planes, has contingency plans in place, but will not sign off on any changes for the company of 165 employees until he knows what Brexit means.

"Everybody says you need a plan but we don’t know what to plan for or against. We’re going to conferences now and we’re told to be very afraid but we don’t know what we have to be afraid of," he said at the Farnborough airshow, the annual showcase for the UK aerospace industry.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 2019, but there is little clarity over its future relationship with the world’s biggest trading bloc.

Alert to the potential problem, Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for aircraft and ships, has started to talk to smaller suppliers to look at "where some of the hotspots might be", the company’s president of civil aerospace, Chris Cholerton, said.

"We’ve got a bit of a heatmap of levels of risk," he said.