WATCH: Why are SA’s construction companies battling?
19 July 2018 - 09:24
SA’s construction industry is under pressure, and while the tide is expected to turn, Basil Read has been placed in under voluntary business rescue and other industry players such as Group Five and Aveng are feeling the squeeze too.
Industry Insight senior economist David Metelerkamp spoke to Business Day TV about the state of the construction sector.
