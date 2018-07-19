Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why are SA’s construction companies battling?

19 July 2018 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES
Pictures: SUNDAY TIMES

SA’s construction industry is under pressure, and while the tide is expected to turn, Basil Read has been placed in under voluntary business rescue and other industry players such as Group Five and Aveng are feeling the squeeze too.

Industry Insight senior economist David Metelerkamp spoke to Business Day TV about the state of the construction sector.

Industry Insight senior economist David Metelerkamp talks to Business Day TV about the state of the construction sector

City of Cape Town cancels R8bn plan to revitalise Foreshore, after objections

The winning proposal had included the completion of unfinished sections of freeway‚ 3‚200 market-related residential units and at least 450 ...
National
21 hours ago

Murray & Roberts: Aton’s checkmate strategy

The German group angling for M&R has a surprise up its sleeve — a big stake in Aveng, which M&R itself wants to buy
Money & Investing
6 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Builders should not be going broke

We got news this week that construction company Liviero had gone into business rescue in a difficult and untenable trading environment.
Opinion
4 days ago

Basil Read closes in on funds

Construction firm, which went into business rescue in June, is close to securing money to continue doing business
Companies
13 days ago

Group Five considers equity raise as a funding option

Less than two months ago, the struggling firm secured R650m in bridging loans from a consortium of banks
Companies
16 days ago

M&R ruling gives Aveng shareholders a leg up

The prospect of peace with Aton is likely to come with a price tag
Companies
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
2.
SA’s gold mines in crisis as profitable producers ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Angolan hyperinflation shock hits Shoprite
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
5.
Steinhoff’s creditors gain second 24-hour ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.