Pandora’s box is filling up as shares bounce back from eight-week slump

Copenhagen — Shares in the world’s biggest jewellery maker, Pandora, bounced back from their worst slump in eight weeks after the company said price cuts in China will have no major impact on operating margins and only a limited effect on revenue.

After initially plunging 7.3% in Copenhagen trading, Pandora shares were down less than 2% by about 11.30am Copenhagen time.

In an e-mailed response to Bloomberg, Pandora said the price cuts in China "will not have any significant impact on our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin".

"We expect limited impact on revenue as the lower prices are expected to be offset by higher volumes — including a decrease in grey market trading benefiting our own channels. In the longer run, it is, of course, our view that the lower prices will benefit our business in China and the company as a whole."

In a stock exchange statement earlier on Thursday, Pandora said it will cut retail prices on most products in China by about 15% to combat grey market trade and in an effort to "balance the retail price difference in the mainland Chinese market and other markets".

Analysts at Berenberg pointed out that it "has long been speculated" Pandora would do something along these lines. Given the dynamic in that market, "the price cut in China was necessary and we view today’s move as a step in the right direction as it ensures brand equity is protected and, hopefully, the Chinese business will eventually pick up", the analysts said.

Oliver Sherman, an analyst at Northern Trust Capital Markets, described the decision by Pandora as "a positive development" in a note to clients. He also said that "the multi-year lows in the share price this month present a buying opportunity, at present". The company’s stock has lost about 34% this year.

The company, which says it produces more pieces of jewellery than any other manufacturer, said in May that unauthorised sellers are increasingly importing Pandora products from markets where they’re cheaper, such as Australia, then selling them in China. The company reported sales growth in the world’s second biggest economy of just 16% (in yuan terms) in the first quarter, down from 62% in the fourth quarter.

CEO Anders Colding Friis said at the time he would increase advertising spending in China to help boost sales. Pandora is due to report second-quarter results on August 14.

Pandora has, in recent quarters, been under siege by hedge funds betting against the stock. More recently, though, short interest has receded and is now at about 9% of the share capital compared with an April peak of just more than 12%, according to data compiled by IHS Markit. That’s still significantly above the roughly 1% in short interest in Pandora shares back in early 2017.

Bloomberg