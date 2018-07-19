Companies

Airbus and Boeing enjoy 780 sales at air show, mostly to secret buyers

Vying for sales supremacy, the tendency towards undisclosed buyers is attributed to Chinese and Asian buyers trying to avoid catching Trump’s attention

19 July 2018 - 14:28 Christopher Jasper, Benjamin Katz and Julie Johnsson
Picture: 123RF/STEFANO GARAU
Picture: 123RF/STEFANO GARAU

Farnborough — The contest for supremacy at the year’s biggest aviation expo extended into a fourth day as France’s Airbus and US’s Boeing traded blows with a rush of deals worth $32bn at list prices.

Boeing resumed hostilities at the Farnborough Air Show south-west of London with the announcement of an order for 100 737 Max single-aisle jets from an unnamed buyer valued at $11.7bn based on list prices. That was followed by confirmation of a $2.8bn contract for 10 787-9s from Hawaiian Airlines that saw the US carrier drop an earlier Airbus A330neo purchase.

Airbus hit back with an outline deal from Vietnam’s Vietjet for 50 A321neos — sticker price $6.5bn — and one for 10 smaller A320neos worth $1.1bn, again from an unidentified purchaser.

Airbus capped the morning with a much-anticipated $10bn sale of 34 A330neo wide-bodies to the long-haul arm of AirAsia Group, helping revitalise a programme that’s struggled to make headway against Boeing’s popular 787 Dreamliner.

At the same time, an expected 100-jet single-aisle purchase by the Asian carrier failed to materialise.

The two orders for which the customer was undisclosed extend a trend toward mystery buyers at this year’s trade fair. The secrecy has been attributed to Chinese and Asian customers seeking to avoid stoking tensions in an escalating trade war with US President Donald Trump.

Coming into day four, the tally for the world’s two biggest aircraft makers stood at 780 aircraft, according to Rob Stallard, an analyst at Vertical Research Partners. Airbus had 379 while Boeing was at 401.

Bloomberg

Chinese firms tied to 200 anonymous Airbus air show orders

The aircraft maker declines to discuss the identity of the buyers at Farnborough, a reticence its chief commercial officer links to global trade ...
Companies
22 hours ago

Trade war throws shroud of secrecy over Farnborough boasts

Airbus and Boeing have announced almost 300 orders for unnamed buyers, reversing the PR rule book
Business
4 hours ago

Seven highlights from the Farnborough Air Show

The first day of deal-making was closely fought between Airbus and Boeing, and political turbulence was centre stage
World
2 days ago

Vietnamese budget airline VietJet goes big with provisional order for 100 Boeing 737 jets

Boeing and VietJet sign the provisional order worth almost $13bn at list prices at the Farnborough Airshow
Companies
23 hours ago

Rolls-Royce warns about Brexit uncertainty, again, and about supply pressures

‘We can’t rely on anything’, says its CEO, referencing aircraft maker Airbus warning that a no-deal Brexit would be ...
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
2.
David Jones impairment to send Woolworths into ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SA’s gold mines in crisis as profitable producers ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Angolan hyperinflation shock hits Shoprite
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Supply issues nudge Eskom closer ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Worries over Brexit and a trade war seemingly not affecting demand for jets
Companies

Higher oil prices to spur orders for smaller, fuel efficient jets at ...
Companies / Industrials

Boeing bets on huge trade expo in UK to boost blockbuster deals
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.