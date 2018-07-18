Companies

Vietnamese budget airline VietJet goes big with provisional order for 100 Boeing 737 jets

Boeing and VietJet sign the provisional order worth almost $13bn at list prices at the Farnborough Airshow

18 July 2018 - 17:48 Agency Staff
An MRJ is watched after a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, on July 16 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
An MRJ is watched after a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, on July 16 2018. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Farnborough — Boeing struck a new deal for 100 passenger jets with Vietnamese budget airline VietJet Air on Wednesday, deepening a battle for market share against rival Airbus in one of southeast Asia’s hottest markets.

Boeing and VietJet signed the provisional order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft worth almost $13bn at list prices at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England.

Of these, 80 are the recently launched 737 MAX 10 — the largest version of Boeing’s best-selling 737 range — and 20 are the benchmark 737 MAX 8 model.

"The growth is incredibly strong in Southeast Asia," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister. "VietJet is a major player there."

The draft deal comes two years after Boeing upstaged Airbus by clinching an order for 100 737 MAX jets during a visit by then-US President Barack Obama.

Until then, VietJet had ordered jets only from Airbus, including a bumper order for 92 jets in December 2013.

However, aircraft finance industry sources have expressed doubts over whether all the aircraft on order would be delivered on schedule amid a glut of orders in the region.

VietJet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao insisted on Wednesday the airline would use both the A320 and 737 aircraft in its fleet and would have "no problem" taking delivery.

The companies said VietJet, one of the fastest-growing carriers in southeast Asia, needed the aircraft to satisfy surging demand on high-dense domestic routes, as well as popular routes throughout Asia.

Vietnam’s first privately owned airline will become the largest MAX 10 customer in Asia once the deal is completed, with deliveries due in 2022-2025, the companies said.

Reuters

Britain seeks to allay Brexit fears at Farnborough air show

Prime Minister Theresa May also announces a £343m public-private R&D investment in the UK’s effort to lead innovation
World
2 days ago

Worries over Brexit and a trade war seemingly not affecting demand for jets

Airbus and Boeing announced more than $10bn worth of combined deals in the opening hours of the Farnborough Airshow on Monday
Companies
2 days ago

Rolls-Royce warns about Brexit uncertainty, again, and about supply pressures

‘We can’t rely on anything’, says its CEO, referencing aircraft maker Airbus warning that a no-deal Brexit would be ...
Companies
1 day ago

Ethiopian Airlines ditches plan for smaller jets as long-haul flights gain

The CEO of Africa’s biggest airline says privatisation will likely happen at various operating units rather than an outright stake sale
Companies
1 day ago

US push for new global jet standards runs into Europe flak

Fifteen years after Concorde’s last flight, US regulators are weighing rule changes to allow testing of early-stage supersonic jets
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
2.
Molefe ally abruptly quits amid rumours of an ...
Companies
3.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
4.
Molefe ally abruptly quits amid rumours of an ...
Companies
5.
Eskom and labour close in on a wage increase deal
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.