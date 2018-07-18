Chinese firms tied to 200 anonymous Airbus air show orders

Farnborough — Airbus reversed the aircraft making industry’s public relations rule book this week when it announced almost 200 orders from unidentified buyers at the Farnborough Airshow.

The UK airshow is one of the world’s most publicity-focused business events, with aircraft giants and airline entrepreneurs battling to win headlines for striking big deals under the roar of aerobatic displays.

Airbus declined to discuss the identity of the buyers, but industry sources said the list was dominated by Chinese-related leasing firms, reflecting strong air travel demand.

Chief commercial officer Eric Schulz linked the reticence to global trade tensions, telling analysts some Asian customers had asked Airbus not to fan growing disputes. "Undisclosed or disclosed, either way the order is there," he said.

Industry officials said Airbus was also driven by a desire to boost its show tally by including deals with customers that were not ready to announce publicly or needed approvals. Boeing may also report at least one undisclosed order this week.

Various factors are at play when deciding whether and when to reveal order plans, but air show competition has something to do with the sequence of announcements, a source said.