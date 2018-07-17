Global outage hits Google’s cloud-computing service

San Francisco — Portions of Google’s cloud-computing service went down on Tuesday, leading to the temporary failure of some popular applications that rely on the technology giant, including Snapchat and Spotify. The disruption affected Google’s service that provides computing storage and data management tools for companies.

South African companies using Google's cloud service were affected.

The hours-long outage was resolved late on Tuesday.

The outage hit Google a day after extended service issues for Amazon.com. The two companies, along with Microsoft, are the largest providers of data storage over the internet.

"Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it," Spotify tweeted from the account @SpotifyStatus during the service issue. "Thanks for your reports!"

Bloomberg