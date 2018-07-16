HuffPost to close SA office due to ‘challenging’ advertising revenue

Media24 has announced it is ending its publishing arrangement with global internet media brand, HuffPost.

In a statement on its website, HuffPost SA said: "Today Media24 and HuffPost announce plans to mutually end its SA licence."

The company said it was a routine decision and was being made despite "strong" audience numbers because advertising revenues were "challenging".

The statement quoted Esmaré Weideman, CEO of Media24 saying: "We regularly review our portfolio of brands. The HuffPost SA audience numbers are strong and consistently hold steady on the list of top-10 news sites in SA. HuffPost SA was an important new voice in South African journalism and attracted a fresh new audience.

"Advertising revenues for HuffPost in SA have, however, been challenging. As an innovative and responsible business, we will continue to respond effectively to the market’s needs and explore new digital opportunities."

The story said staff members were "being consulted".