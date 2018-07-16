Gett weighs exiting US by selling Juno in volte-face over Uber

Tel Aviv/London/Frankfurt — Ride-hailing app Gett, which competes with Uber Technologies, is weighing a US exit, just more than a year after spending $200m to enter the market.

The Israeli tech company may sell Juno, the New York-based start-up it bought in April 2017, people familiar with the deliberations said, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

Juno represents the bulk of Gett’s US operations.

There is no guarantee Gett would sell Juno, the people said, adding that alternative options were still being considered.

A spokeswoman for Gett declined to comment. The reason for the withdrawal stems from a struggle to contain rising costs at Juno, the people said. However, a person with direct knowledge of the company said Juno had made a profit in the first quarter of 2018 and that Gett aimed to be profitable in the first quarter of 2019.

The retreat from the US would be an about-face in Gett’s attempt to bolster its chances against the world’s largest ride-sharing platform.

Juno only operates in New York, competing with Uber, Lyft and Via Transportation.

It previously had plans to expand into other US cities.

Gett, whose investors include Volkswagen, started to consider plans to exit the US after muted interest during a recent funding round, the people said. Gett raised $80m in June, well below the $500m the company was seeking just a few months before.

Outside the US, Gett is focused on Russia, where it competes with the combined operations of Uber and local provider Yandex. It is also available in the UK and Israel. Its investors include billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries and Swedish fund manager Vostok Nafta Investment.

Once seen as a viable challenger to Uber and Lyft in New York, Gett attracted more than $300m from Volkswagen in 2016. Since then, the German car maker has changed focus to funnel resources into its homegrown mobility unit, called Moia, and other operations.

Gett, which operates in more than 100 cities, would not be the first to scale back plans for global expansion. DiDi Chuxing muscled Uber out of China, and Grab Holdings did the same for Southeast Asia.

Bloomberg