Companies

RIDE-HAILING APPS

Gett weighs exiting US by selling Juno in volte-face over Uber

16 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
The retreat from the US would be an about-face in Gett’s attempt to bolster its chances against the world’s largest ride-sharing platform. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BRIMMER
The retreat from the US would be an about-face in Gett’s attempt to bolster its chances against the world’s largest ride-sharing platform. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BRIMMER

Tel Aviv/London/Frankfurt — Ride-hailing app Gett, which competes with Uber Technologies, is weighing a US exit, just more than a year after spending $200m to enter the market.

The Israeli tech company may sell Juno, the New York-based start-up it bought in April 2017, people familiar with the deliberations said, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

Juno represents the bulk of Gett’s US operations.

There is no guarantee Gett would sell Juno, the people said, adding that alternative options were still being considered.

A spokeswoman for Gett declined to comment. The reason for the withdrawal stems from a struggle to contain rising costs at Juno, the people said. However, a person with direct knowledge of the company said Juno had made a profit in the first quarter of 2018 and that Gett aimed to be profitable in the first quarter of 2019.

The retreat from the US would be an about-face in Gett’s attempt to bolster its chances against the world’s largest ride-sharing platform.

Juno only operates in New York, competing with Uber, Lyft and Via Transportation.

It previously had plans to expand into other US cities.

Gett, whose investors include Volkswagen, started to consider plans to exit the US after muted interest during a recent funding round, the people said. Gett raised $80m in June, well below the $500m the company was seeking just a few months before.

Outside the US, Gett is focused on Russia, where it competes with the combined operations of Uber and local provider Yandex. It is also available in the UK and Israel. Its investors include billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries and Swedish fund manager Vostok Nafta Investment.

Once seen as a viable challenger to Uber and Lyft in New York, Gett attracted more than $300m from Volkswagen in 2016. Since then, the German car maker has changed focus to funnel resources into its homegrown mobility unit, called Moia, and other operations.

Gett, which operates in more than 100 cities, would not be the first to scale back plans for global expansion. DiDi Chuxing muscled Uber out of China, and Grab Holdings did the same for Southeast Asia.

Bloomberg

Ride-hail firm Grab has an audacious plan for an indispensable super-app

After vanquishing Uber in Southeast Asia, the Singapore company is opening its app to external developers, to offer everyday services and become the ...
Companies
5 days ago

E-commerce specialist Jumia aims to grow lending service

Pan-African e-commerce group says its store of data means it is well positioned to help merchant partners get access to funding
Companies
7 days ago

SA’s Uber drivers demand more money, more rights and less competition

Uber drivers want the company’s share of 25% per ride — which they call ‘theft’ — reduced; Taxify is expected to ...
Companies
12 days ago

Durban’s iconic Mozzie Cabs closes due to Uber and Taxify competition

After nearly two decades, and the loss of 150 jobs, the Competition Commission hears that the meter-taxi company simply couldn’t compete ...
Companies
17 days ago

Uber contrite in bid to restore London licence

The ride-hailing app says it has undergone a radical change in response to being stripped of its licence to operate in the major British centre
Companies
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
2.
Pravin Gordhan reveals why he fired Transnet boss
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Swiss-based group offers a boost for private ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol to pull plug on synthetic fuels
Companies / Energy
5.
Raubex set to lead $240m Beitbridge facelift
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Uber executive Liane Hornsey quits after racism probe
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ride-hail firm Grab has an audacious plan for an indispensable super-app
Companies

Snap success helps venture firm Lightspeed raise $1.8bn for new funds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

E-commerce specialist Jumia aims to grow lending service
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Uber and Taxify drivers call for strike in solidarity with blocked colleagues
National

Singapore threatens to reverse sale of Uber to Grab in the region
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.