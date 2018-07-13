WATCH: How Viceroy went from accuser to accused

Viceroy Research shot to fame in SA when it produced a damning report on Steinhoff in December 2017, just when there was talk of trouble at the company.

Now the way in which Viceroy conducts its research has been called into question in connection with the report on Capitec, which sent the bank’s share price tumbling. The Capitec report was later found to be incorrect.

Business Leadership SA commissioned financial services research house Intellidex to look into Viceroy’s modus operandi

Intellidex chairman Stuart Theobald spoke to Business Day TV about what his company’s research into Viceroy.