WATCH: How Viceroy went from accuser to accused

13 July 2018 - 09:44 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Viceroy Research shot to fame in SA when it produced a damning report on Steinhoff  in December 2017, just when there was talk of trouble at the company.

Now the way in which Viceroy conducts its research has been called into question in connection with the report on Capitec, which sent the bank’s share price tumbling. The Capitec report was later found to be incorrect.

Business Leadership SA commissioned financial services research house Intellidex to look into Viceroy’s modus operandi

Intellidex chairman Stuart Theobald spoke to Business Day TV about what his company’s research into Viceroy.

Intellidex chairman Stuart Theobald talks to Business Day TV about Viceroy

Viceroy would not pass anti-money laundering requirements, says Intellidex report

Intellidex’s report into the workings of Viceroy Research says its work on Steinhoff was largely plagiarised and can find ‘no evidence of ...
16 hours ago

Shock report reveals Steinhoff nemesis Viceroy's feet of clay

A report commissioned from Intellidex by Business Leadership SA says Viceroy plagiarised its way to influence, and predicts its decline
1 day ago

Viceroy silent on sources of income

A report by Intellidex is sceptical about the bona fides of the company
6 hours ago

Publishing fake research is just like shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theatre

Genuine reports differ from those attempting to move shares in their use of evidence and their objectivity, write Stuart Theobald and Graunt Kruger
6 hours ago

JSE extends losses despite some optimism on global markets

Some risk-on trade returns to global markets after German politicians compromise on migrant issue, but trade is expected to be cautious ahead of risk ...
10 days ago

