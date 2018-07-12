US pizza chain boss John Schnatter quits after racist incident

New York — Papa John’s International chairman John Schnatter resigned after coming under fire for making racist comments that battered the shares of the pizza chain he founded.

The independent directors of the company accepted Schnatter’s resignation, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday. Papa John’s would appoint a new chairman in the coming weeks, the company said.

Just seven months after exiting the CEO role over critical comments about the National Football League’s (NFL’s) national-anthem dispute, Schnatter came under pressure following a media report that he used a racial slur and graphic descriptions of violence against minorities on a May conference call with a media agency.

Schnatter admitted to using an offensive racial term during the call and apologised, according to a separate statement earlier on Wednesday.