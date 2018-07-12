Sky shares jump as Comcast makes $34bn bid, just hours after Rupert Murdoch raised his offer

London — Shares in Sky jumped higher on Thursday after Comcast submitted a $34bn bid for the group just hours after Rupert Murdoch raised his offer, escalating a transatlantic bidding war for the European pan-TV group.

Comcast, the world’s biggest entertainment group, said it had secured the backing of Sky’s independent directors for a £14.75 per share offer that came just 16 hours after Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox had offered £14.

The speed with which Comcast’s Brian Roberts returned with a higher offer was designed to show how determined he is to buy the group which is present in 23-million homes across Europe. A person familiar with the situation said Comcast believed the deal would still be accretive to its cash flow in the first year of completion at the new price it had offered.

Sky’s shares were up 3% at £15.38 on Thursday, valuing it at £26.6bn pounds, as investors bet the battle has further to run for a group that owns a slate of top sport and original drama content.

"Investors are now close to doubling their money as a result of the bidding war for Sky, and there may yet be another twist in this tale that will swell their coffers even more," Laith Khalaf, a senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.