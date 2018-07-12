BASF wraps up preliminary deal to build wholly foreign-owned chemicals complex in China

Beijing — Germany’s BASF managed to wrap up a preliminary deal to build China’s first wholly foreign-owned chemicals complex quite quickly, aided in part by trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The proposed complex, worth some $10bn in investment to 2030, will be located in Guangdong, China’s most populous province, which had been worried about the impact of a US decision to heavily penalise telecom firm ZTE, also based there.

Fears that a US-China trade war would hurt investment prospects for the business-friendly province made local government officials that much more receptive to overtures by BASF, a global giant with state-of-the art technology, separate people briefed on matter also said.

BASF’s announcement, part of $23bn worth of bilateral deals unveiled as German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Chinese premier Li Keqiang in Berlin this week is conspicuous for its timing, trade and chemical industry experts said. In reaching out to Europe, China is showing it is open for business as the trade row with Washington deepens.

BASF’s coup, while still a rare example of a foreign player prising open the Chinese government’s tight control over its energy and chemical industries, also follows measures by Beijing to lift some caps on foreign ownership in the automotive and banking sectors.

"Now that we have this trade war that was kicked off last week, Beijing is telling Washington it is still doing business and that there are capable companies around the world to do business with," said John Driscoll, director of consultancy JTD Energy in Singapore.

Measured warming

The outcomes of Li’s visit, during which the widow of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning political dissident Liu Xiaobo, left de facto house arrest in China to live in Germany, signalled a measured warming in what has been a bilateral relationship fraught with spying allegations and commercial mistrust.

This week, China has also approved a huge, new, wholly owned Shanghai factory for US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla, and a $2.3bn joint venture organic light-emitting diode (OLED) plant to be built by South Korea’s LG Display.