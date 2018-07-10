News Leader
WATCH: Why Bonang Mohale is livid about McKinsey’s olive branch
10 July 2018 - 08:30
Global consulting firm McKinsey has apologised for its role in state capture relating to work it did for Eskom in 2015 and 2016.
The company has pledged to return the R1bn it was paid for the work and is open to discuss interest repayments.
Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale has reacted to this with scathing attack on Mckinsey. He spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into his views on the subject.
Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale talks to Business Day TV about his views on Mckinsey and its role in state capture
