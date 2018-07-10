Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Why Bonang Mohale is livid about McKinsey’s olive branch

10 July 2018 - 08:30 Business Day TV
Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale. Picture: SUPPLIED

Global consulting firm McKinsey has apologised for its role in state capture relating to work it did for Eskom in 2015 and 2016.  

The company has pledged to return the R1bn it was paid for the work and is open to discuss interest repayments.

Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale has reacted to this with scathing attack on Mckinsey. He spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into his views on the subject.

