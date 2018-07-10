Companies

Martin Sorrell’s new venture acquires MediaMonks

10 July 2018 - 12:04 Rebecca Penty
Martin Sorrell. File photo: REUTERS
Martin Sorrell. File photo: REUTERS

London — Martin Sorrell’s new venture acquired Dutch digital agency MediaMonks Multimedia Holding in the first deal since his abrupt departure from the helm of WPP.

Sorrell’s S4 Capital is paying the owners of Amsterdam-based MediaMonks in shares of his investment company as well as cash, according to a statement on Tuesday. Other terms weren’t provided.

The purchase allows Sorrell to start rebuilding his reputation after he was ousted from the world’s biggest advertising group in April. It’s also the first clash with WPP, the company he founded more than three decades ago, which had also bid for MediaMonks.

Influential investor backs Sorrell’s new venture

Martin Sorrell has won financial backing from Crispin Odey, an influential London investor
Companies
7 days ago

MediaMonks, with revenue of about €110m, employs more than 750 people and counts Adidas, Amazon, Alphabet’s Google and Johnson & Johnson among its clients, according to the statement.

Bloomberg had previously reported that a purchase by Sorrell’s company of MediaMonks could come as soon as Tuesday. Sorrell had outbid WPP and rival suitors for the acquisition, at a price of about €300m, Bloomberg reported.

The announcement of the deal comes about a week after Sorrell won financial backing for his new venture from influential London investor Crispin Odey.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
McKinsey stands firm on controversial SOE pricing ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Dutch shareholder group VEB wants heads to roll ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
VBS executives may have stolen 75% of its assets
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Edcon pursues higher-margin local products
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Influential investor backs Sorrell’s new venture
Companies

Martin Sorrell’s successor flags need for radical change at WPP
Companies / Retail & Consumer

WPP fall sparks tales of brothels and bullying
Companies

Questions galore as world's top ad boss exits
Business

Martin Sorrell's farewell package faces investor backlash
Companies

Martin Sorrell haunts WPP as shareholders rebel over farewell package
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.