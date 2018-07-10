Martin Sorrell’s new venture acquires MediaMonks
London — Martin Sorrell’s new venture acquired Dutch digital agency MediaMonks Multimedia Holding in the first deal since his abrupt departure from the helm of WPP.
Sorrell’s S4 Capital is paying the owners of Amsterdam-based MediaMonks in shares of his investment company as well as cash, according to a statement on Tuesday. Other terms weren’t provided.
The purchase allows Sorrell to start rebuilding his reputation after he was ousted from the world’s biggest advertising group in April. It’s also the first clash with WPP, the company he founded more than three decades ago, which had also bid for MediaMonks.
MediaMonks, with revenue of about €110m, employs more than 750 people and counts Adidas, Amazon, Alphabet’s Google and Johnson & Johnson among its clients, according to the statement.
Bloomberg had previously reported that a purchase by Sorrell’s company of MediaMonks could come as soon as Tuesday. Sorrell had outbid WPP and rival suitors for the acquisition, at a price of about €300m, Bloomberg reported.
The announcement of the deal comes about a week after Sorrell won financial backing for his new venture from influential London investor Crispin Odey.
Bloomberg
