Martin Sorrell’s new venture acquires MediaMonks

London — Martin Sorrell’s new venture acquired Dutch digital agency MediaMonks Multimedia Holding in the first deal since his abrupt departure from the helm of WPP.

Sorrell’s S4 Capital is paying the owners of Amsterdam-based MediaMonks in shares of his investment company as well as cash, according to a statement on Tuesday. Other terms weren’t provided.

The purchase allows Sorrell to start rebuilding his reputation after he was ousted from the world’s biggest advertising group in April. It’s also the first clash with WPP, the company he founded more than three decades ago, which had also bid for MediaMonks.