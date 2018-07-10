Elon Musk heads to China, the biggest market for Tesla’s electric vehicles

Elon Musk is heading to the world’s biggest market for electric vehicles (EVs). Again. This time around, the Tesla CEO doesn’t have much choice.

Musk will be in Shanghai at an event with the government on Tuesday and in Beijing on Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported. His visit, following Tesla’s move to register a wholly owned subsidiary in China, could provide the solution to the problems the vehicle maker is combating at its factories, in financial markets and with its biggest buyers.

In the aftermath of the US-China trade spat, Tesla was forced to raise prices by as much as 20% in one of its most lucrative markets, where it only imports cars. Sales in China have slowed, too, declining to 15% of the company’s total sales in the first quarter, before the tariffs were imposed, from 30% in the preceding three months.

While Musk’s pivot to China isn’t surprising, it contrasts with how little he said about Tesla’s second-largest market until very recently. The company opened its first store there in 2013, and annual sales in China first showed up on its income statement in 2014. In filings, on earnings calls and elsewhere, the entrepreneur was mostly silent on his plans for the country.

This isn’t the first time Musk has been in China, but it’s probably his most important visit. In April 2017, meetings with officials were effectively fruitless. The two sides couldn’t see eye-to-eye. Since then, Hong Kong has scrapped EV subsidies and Tesla sales have plummeted, while talk of a manufacturing facility remained just that.

Tesla has collected a host of parts suppliers in China and elsewhere in Asia, however, and in an earnings call earlier this year, Musk thanked Beijing for its openness to EV manufacturers, and in filings wrote of risks from tariffs on imported parts and on cars exported to China. He said he was planning a massive factory there to make cars, batteries and parts, and noted that his global head of sales, Robin Ren, was "born and raised in Shanghai".

The timing of the move isn’t surprising. China is the world’s largest vehicle market and the biggest champion of EVs. Its incentives to EV makers include 100% ownership of local units, an effective cornering of the battery market and reduced barriers to entry for green vehicles. The nation will account for almost 60% of global EV sales by 2020, according to JPMorgan Chase estimates. Chinese battery champions have shown manufacturers how to reduce costs, and the government has boosted subsidies for higher-density and longer-range models.

However, Musk may not have much choice. Tesla is running out of EV credits in the US (an ironic turn, in view of its recent production difficulties) by probably having exceeded the 200,000-unit cap on subsidy eligibility in early July, according to Colin McKerracher of Bloomberg New Energy Finance. The resulting higher price to consumers may weigh on demand after this year.

Among Tesla’s biggest issues is capital. The vehicle maker may need more than $10bn in external funds and debt refinancings by 2020 to deal with current operations, new products, such as the Model Y, and further capacity, including any in China, according to Goldman Sachs. A facility in China would require an investment of $4bn to $5bn, Goldman reckons. Capital expenditure for Model 3 production alone is more than $3.2bn, the firm’s analysts say. These sums are so large they’re only likely to be available in the debt market.

Another avenue, perhaps a more likely one, is China’s tech giants. Tencent Holdings emerged as a 5% stakeholder in Tesla early last year. The implications of that investment aren’t yet clear — though Musk thanked Tencent for being an "adviser" — but the relationship could evolve, especially if capital is on offer.

As China encourages private industry to up its game in vehicles, the nation may provide a helping hand for Musk. This time, any deal would be on Beijing’s terms.

New Chinese factory

On Tuesday, Tesla signed agreements with Shanghai authorities that will allow it to open a plant in the Chinese city with an annual capacity of 500,000 cars, local media reported. The US vehicle maker signed agreements with the Shanghai municipal government, Shanghai Lingang Area Development Administration and Lingang Group, according to news website Knews, which is affiliated with state-owned Shanghai Media Group.

Bloomberg, with Reuters