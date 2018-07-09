Sikonathi Mantshantsha Deputy editor: Financial Mail
Companies

McKinsey pockets millions in interest as it pays back Eskom

09 July 2018 - 05:09 SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

McKinsey will on Monday pay back R902m of the R1.6bn that Eskom awarded it in 2016, but will keep millions in interest it earned on the fee.

The global consulting company will, through its new global managing partner, also make a public apology and "talk frankly" about how it "handled the situation" relating to its work at the power utility.

Even as it claims "full and final settlement", McKinsey will, however, not be paying the balance, which it instructed Eskom to pay over to the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital in 2016.

"The R902m is the full fee we received from Eskom and we have paid it back," said McKinsey spokeswoman Bonita Dordel on Sunday. "Just the full fee and not the interest."

At the prime lending rate of 10% a year, interest on the full amount would be about R320m for the two years since Eskom paid the money.

