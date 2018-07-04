UK drops Libor investigation into Lloyds

Hong Kong — The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has dropped a criminal investigation into Lloyds Banking Group and its former traders over London interbank offered rate (Libor) rigging, according to a newspaper report.

Investigators concluded there was insufficient evidence to take the matter further in respect of former traders and the bank, The Times reported, without saying where it obtained the information. The fraud office had written to Lloyds and the individuals to let them know they are no longer under investigation, the newspaper said.

Fines for rigging Libor have totalled more than $10bn, according to an April analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence. The scandals helped push Libor to the scrap heap as regulators around the world look for alternatives. Lloyds was fined about $380m in July 2014 by UK and US authorities for attempting to manipulate the dollar, sterling and yen Libor rates to suit the bank’s own positions and make the lender appear more stable during the financial crisis.

One problem faced by the Serious Fraud Office in the Lloyds investigation was the difficulty in finding an expert prepared to provide evidence on the traders’ behaviour in the wake of a recent controversy involving an expert witness hired by the anti-fraud agency, the Times said.

Lloyds’s stock is down 8.9% so far in 2018, trailing the 1.2% decline of the FTSE 100 index.

Bloomberg