Toyoda Gosei‚ a leading Japanese manufacturer of car safety products such as airbags‚ has agreed to pay a penalty of nearly R6.2m for price fixing‚ dividing markets and collusive tendering with its competitors.

The settlement follows an investigation by the Competition Commission into collusive conduct by manufacturers of global car safety system products who supply airbags‚ seatbelts and steering wheels to companies including Volkswagen (VW)‚ BMW‚ Toyota‚ Honda‚ Peugeot and Daimler.

The investigation showed that Toyoda Gosei colluded with competitors Takata and Autoliv in respect of two separate requests for quotes issued by Toyota for airbags for its Yaris and Auris models.

Among the other companies investigated by the commission‚ in 2017 Autoliv admitted to 15 instances in which it was involved in prohibited practices‚ including price fixing‚ market division‚ collusive tendering and exchanging commercially sensitive information with its competitors‚ namely TRW‚ Takata‚ Toyoda and Tokai Rika. The company agreed to pay an administrative penalty of nearly R150m.

Takata has been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution. On Tuesday the commission added 17 more charges to the four that were initially referred to the tribunal for prosecution in March.

The investigation against Tokai Rika is ongoing‚ while TRW has applied for leniency in terms of the commission’s corporate leniency policy.

According to the Competition Commission’s Sipho Ngwema‚ cartel activity harms the economy at large. "Cartels are particularly a damaging form of anticompetitive agreement often resulting in price increases that are harmful to consumers‚" he said.

"Not only does such activity affect consumer welfare but it also hinders development and innovation in the industries within which this activity occurs."