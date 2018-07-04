Companies

Toyoda Gosei to pay R6m for price-fixing in car safety products market

An investigation notes that Toyoda Gosei colluded with competitors Takata and Autoliv regarding two separate requests for quotes that Toyota issued for airbags

04 July 2018 - 11:48 Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF/Stock Photo
Picture: 123RF/Stock Photo

Toyoda Gosei‚ a leading Japanese manufacturer of car safety products such as airbags‚ has agreed to pay a penalty of nearly R6.2m for price fixing‚ dividing markets and collusive tendering with its competitors.

The settlement follows an investigation by the Competition Commission into collusive conduct by manufacturers of global car safety system products who supply airbags‚ seatbelts and steering wheels to companies including Volkswagen (VW)‚ BMW‚ Toyota‚ Honda‚ Peugeot and Daimler.

The investigation showed that Toyoda Gosei colluded with competitors Takata and Autoliv in respect of two separate requests for quotes issued by Toyota for airbags for its Yaris and Auris models.

Among the other companies investigated by the commission‚ in 2017 Autoliv admitted to 15 instances in which it was involved in prohibited practices‚ including price fixing‚ market division‚ collusive tendering and exchanging commercially sensitive information with its competitors‚ namely TRW‚ Takata‚ Toyoda and Tokai Rika. The company agreed to pay an administrative penalty of nearly R150m.

Takata has been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution. On Tuesday the commission added 17 more charges to the four that were initially referred to the tribunal for prosecution in March.

The investigation against Tokai Rika is ongoing‚ while TRW has applied for leniency in terms of the commission’s corporate leniency policy.

According to the Competition Commission’s Sipho Ngwema‚ cartel activity harms the economy at large. "Cartels are particularly a damaging form of anticompetitive agreement often resulting in price increases that are harmful to consumers‚" he said.

"Not only does such activity affect consumer welfare but it also hinders development and innovation in the industries within which this activity occurs."

Toyota grabs $1bn deal in ride hailing

The deal is the biggest investment by a car maker in a ride-hailing service, as the vehicle industry looks to a future that goes beyond manufacturing
Companies
21 days ago

New CEO Akira Marumoto takes over as Mazda faces stiff competition in China

Marumoto will oversee a target to raise annual sales to two-million vehicles by 2024, from about 1.6-million in 2018
Companies
1 month ago

Toyota plans $10bn cash injection to ramp up tech drive

Global car makers are sharpening their focus on electrification and automation
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Glencore takes R100bn knock on US subpoena
Companies / Mining
2.
Eskom’s radical plan to cut debt
Companies / Energy
3.
Steinhoff preference dividend sends stock soaring
Companies / Financial Services
4.
A2X secures ninth company
Companies
5.
Reserve Bank denies investigation into Capitec’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.