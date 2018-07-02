Companies

News Leader

WATCH: What SA needs to do to get its young people working

02 July 2018 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / ANDREA CRISANTE
Picture: 123RF / ANDREA CRISANTE

The data released last week by Statistics SA showed that SA added 56,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2018, bringing the total number of people employed in the formal, non-agricultural sector to 9.8-million.

But unemployment remains a huge challenge for the country. Youth unemployment in particular is a pressing issue, with more than half of the population aged 18-24 unemployed.

Jake Willis, the CEO of youth employment agency Lulaway, joined Business Day TV to talk about research done by the company.

Lulaway CEO Jake Willis talks to Business Day TV about the findings of research done by the company

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

How to ... Use technology to find talent

Social recruitment has become the main focus of most recruiters
Careers
3 months ago

My Brilliant Career: How death of an internet cafe gave birth to a business

Jake Willis is the CEO of Lulaway, a company that helps young people find work
Careers
7 months ago

Consolation for doomed employees

The retail sector is in dire straits as discretionary spending narrows and consumers feel the pinch
Business
11 months ago

TIM HARFORD: Basic income or basic jobs? Both have merit — but which will make us happy?

A debate has broken out over how to look after disadvantaged workers both now and in the robot future
Opinion
6 hours ago

UK strawberry sector hit by staff shortages

British strawberry industry hit by a shortage of seasonal labourers
World
13 hours ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Small businesses have a tide to catch

There are inadequate support mechanisms in South Africa to allow for a thriving small business sector
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Absa cuts number of executives at banking unit
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Mantashe halts new petroleum licences
Companies / Energy
3.
Steinhoff board: €12.8bn wiped out but more to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies
5.
Absa cuts execs to get bank back into shape
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.