WATCH: What SA needs to do to get its young people working

The data released last week by Statistics SA showed that SA added 56,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2018, bringing the total number of people employed in the formal, non-agricultural sector to 9.8-million.

But unemployment remains a huge challenge for the country. Youth unemployment in particular is a pressing issue, with more than half of the population aged 18-24 unemployed.

Jake Willis, the CEO of youth employment agency Lulaway, joined Business Day TV to talk about research done by the company.