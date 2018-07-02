Tiso Blackstar finds buyer a for Consolidated Steel in the form of Macsteel

Tiso Blackstar is selling Consolidated Steel Industries (CSI) to Macsteel Service Centres, the investment holding company whose subsidiaries include Business Day announced on Monday.

Blackstar classified CSI along with another steel company, Robor, and its 23% stake in Kagiso Tiso Holdings, as assets held for sale in its interim results released in March.

Macsteel has agreed to pay the net asset value of CSI as determined once competition authority and other regulatory conditions have been met.

CSI had a net asset value of R68.9m at December 31 2017.

Kagiso is in the process of buying its shares back from Blackstar, and on June 15 paid Blackstar R197.9m for about 3% of its shares.

"A key part of Tiso Blackstar’s strategy is to exit its noncore, nonmedia related assets. In line with this strategy, Tiso Blackstar is committed to a plan to successfully realise this investment and negotiations are continuing in this regard," Blackstar said in June.