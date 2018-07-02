JSE suspends two companies, censures five more for tardy reporting

WG Wearne and Visual International had their shares suspended by the JSE on Monday morning for failing to meet the bourse’s financial reporting deadline.

Five further companies were given a final deadline of July 31.

Of these five, three released results late on Friday and one on Monday morning shortly before the JSE’s censure.

Hulisani was among the five even though it released "reviewed condensed consolidated results" for the year to end-February on June 1.

Imbalie Beauty released results at 5.40pm on Friday, which may not meet the JSE’s requirements as they had "not been reviewed or audited by the group’s external auditors".

Imbalie gave itself going-concern status on the assumption it will conclude a successful reverse listing, converting itself into Wepex Geotechnical.

Fast-food franchise group Gold Brands released "provisional reviewed" results for the year to end-February shortly before the JSE issued its warning on Monday morning.

Gold Brands — which owns Chesanyama, 1+1 Pizza, Opa!Pitaland, Chicken Wild Wings and Blacksteer — said it was in the process of selling a subsidiary, which may make it a going concern though its liabilities exceed its assets, the results statement said.

Construction group Esor released its results at 5.30pm on Friday.

Esor’s auditors, KPMG, included an emphasis of matter regarding its going-concern status.

"In the year the group experienced a cash flow and liquidity crunch, which necessitated a R42.5m bridging loan from our major investor, Geomer Investments," chairman Bernie Krone said in the results statement.

"Esor is and remains a going concern with liquidity measures in place and relief on the horizon."

African Dawn Capital released its results at 4.30pm on Friday.

Grant Thornton said its report "includes material uncertainties related to going concern".