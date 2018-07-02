Airbus sticks to its jet delivery target

Paris — Airbus said on Monday it is sticking to its target of 800 aircraft deliveries this year, despite problems with getting timely delivery of new, fuel-efficient engines for its A320neo jets.

According to a report by Bloomberg on Monday, setbacks with the supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney, which are being fitted into nearly half of the medium-haul A320neo jets, could jeopardise Airbus’s overall annual delivery target.

The report sent Airbus shares falling on the Paris stock exchange on Monday, where they fell nearly 3% at the opening. At about 11am, they were showing a loss of about 2.1% at €98.09, while the overall market was down 1.1%.