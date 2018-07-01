Companies

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

Chinese e-commerce start-up seeks $1bn in US

01 July 2018 - 23:12 Agency Staff
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong — Chinese e-commerce site Pinduoduo (PDD) plans to raise at least $1bn in a US initial public offering, as it fights for market share against giants like Alibaba.

The Shanghai-based firm’s revenue more than tripled to $278m in 2017, according to its filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, under the name Walnut Street Group Holding. Losses rose 55% to $79.5m while transaction volumes reached 141.2-billion yuan ($21bn).

PDD has become one of the fastest-growing start-ups in China by creating a Facebook-Groupon mashup, where people spot deals on products then recruit friends to buy at a discount. It offers merchandise at up to 20% cheaper than market price by letting consumers buy directly from manufacturers, cutting out middlemen, advertising and acquisition costs.

It had 55.9-million daily active users in June, according to research from Shenzhen-based consultant Jiguang.

PDD’s valuation jumped about 10 times in its previous round of fundraising in April. It raised more than $1bn, at a valuation of about $15bn, sources said.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies
2.
Barclays Africa becomes Absa as most executive ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Tekkie Town’s secrets unveiled
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Woolworths Australian chain David Jones axes ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Steinhoff International reports first-half loss ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.