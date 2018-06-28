Companies

Osram slashes guidance again as vehicle customers push back orders

28 June 2018 - 17:31 Agency Staff
An Osram logo in Munich, Germany. Picture: REUTERS
Frankfurt — Vehicle manufacturers are holding off buying LED lights amid uncertainty over trade tensions between the US and China and new car testing standards, German lighting group Osram said, slashing its profit guidance for a second time in two months.

Shares in Osram dropped 22% to €32.85, their lowest level in three and a half years, by mid afternoon. The group is due to publish full fiscal third-quarter results on August 1.

"We see that clients are pushing orders into future months," finance chief Ingo Bank told analysts during a conference call.

He said that none of Osram’s customers had cancelled their orders so far but declined to speculate on when and at what price they would end up taking deliveries.

Trump last week threatened to impose a 20% tariff on all imports of EU-assembled cars on the grounds that trade imbalances on many products threaten US national security.

He is separately threatening to impose tariffs on up to $200bn of Chinese goods. China has warned it will retaliate with levies on US products.

'Strategic options'

Germany’s Daimler, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, last week cut its 2018 profit forecast, and BMW said it was looking at "strategic options" because of the trade war between China and the US, sparking fears of a wave of earnings downgrades in the motor industry.

In addition, car makers are grappling with a switch to a new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), which is causing delays to official road certification and sales.

Volkswagen said this week it would shut its main Wolfsburg factory for 1-2 days a week between August and the end of September to deal with problems caused by the new tests.

Osram, which generates about 50% of its sales and a large part of its earnings with customers in the automotive industry, said it still believed in the vehicle sector’s long-term potential but would nonetheless review its medium-term targets by this autumn.

"It is too early to say what will happen in 2019. But this WLTP effect is temporary. It’s a timing issue, not a structural issue," CE Olaf Berlien said.

"I am optimistic that the normal growth will come back," he added.

In addition to uncertainty in the automotive sector, Osram has been hit with two customers pushing back projects into its next fiscal year, it said on Thursday.

The group now expects its revenues to grow by 1% to 3% in the fiscal year through end-September, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) at €570m to €600m ($659m-694m).

When it cut its guidance in late April it forecast revenue growth of 3% to 5% and adjusted ebitda of €640m.

Reuters

