Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down

28 June 2018 - 19:21 Alistair Anderson
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: GCIS
Afro Voice, the newspaper formerly known as The New Age, is set to close in July, after its re-branding failed.

The paper and news network ANN7 were bought by Mzwanele Manyi last year from the Gupta family’s Oakbay Holdings.

Manyi changed ANN7’s name to Afro Worldview and re-launched the paper as Afro Voice, saying its content would include more African news than other publications in SA.

Staff at the paper were told late on Thursday afternoon, that the paper would shut down at the end of June but that they would be paid salaries for July even though no newspaper production would occur.

Manyi could not be reached for comment.

Mzwanele Manyi ‘quietly confident’ rebranded ANN7 will get TV slot

Afro Worldview is ‘advanced in the bidding process‘ for the new MultiChoice contract
22 days ago

Mzwanele Manyi denies Gupta link in bid for broadcast licence

Manyi’s Afrotone Media is under fire as it bids for free-to-air television broadcasting licence
1 month ago

Rebranding fails to end ANN7 woes

News channel, which was owned by the Guptas, will be renamed but lobby groups urge Icasa not to grant the company a contract
2 months ago

