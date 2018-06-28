Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down

Afro Voice, the newspaper formerly known as The New Age, is set to close in July, after its re-branding failed.

The paper and news network ANN7 were bought by Mzwanele Manyi last year from the Gupta family’s Oakbay Holdings.

Manyi changed ANN7’s name to Afro Worldview and re-launched the paper as Afro Voice, saying its content would include more African news than other publications in SA.

Staff at the paper were told late on Thursday afternoon, that the paper would shut down at the end of June but that they would be paid salaries for July even though no newspaper production would occur.

Manyi could not be reached for comment.