BP to buy UK’s largest EV charging company to meet green transport needs

28 June 2018 - 11:42 Kelly Gilblom
The BP logo in London, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

London — BP plans to acquire the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging company, the latest in a string of acquisitions by major oil companies in the growing market for greener transport.

BP entered into an agreement to buy Chargemaster, which has 6,500 charging points across the UK It didn’t disclose terms of the deal, but BP has previously said it plans to spend about $500m a year on clean energy.

Customers will see the new chargers in its forecourts over the next 12 months.

"Combining BP’s and Chargemaster’s complementary expertise, experience and assets is an important step towards offering fast and ultra-fast charging at BP sites across the UK," said Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of BP downstream. "And to BP, becoming the leading provider of energy to low-carbon vehicles, on the road or at home."

Integrated oil companies are facing rising pressure from investors and activists to prepare for a future with declining fossil fuel demand. BP has focused its efforts on making small investments in various clean technologies rather than undertaking a major shift in capital allocation, as it did about a decade ago when it re-branded its company, Beyond Petroleum.

The firm has acknowledged it moved too soon into the nascent market back then, but now sees significant growth in alternative energy. BP estimates there will be 12-million EVs on UK roads in 2040, up from just 135,000 on UK roads last year: less than 0.1% of the total, according to government data. Access to convenient and fast chargers will be key to increased adoption of the technology, the company said.

BP Chargemaster will operate as a wholly-owned BP entity.

Bloomberg

