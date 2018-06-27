UK regulators likely to fight Mickey Mouse offer for Sky

Equal treatment of shareholders is a central tenet of Britain’s takeover rules. To uphold that principle, UK regulators should force Walt Disney to make a higher offer to investors in Sky if it gains an influential stake in the satellite broadcaster from 21st Century Fox.

Sky is already subject to a bid from Fox, which wants to buy the shares it doesn’t already own, plus a separate offer for the whole company from US broadcaster Comcast. The takeover panel said in April that, in certain circumstances, Disney should launch a bid for Sky, too.

That backstop is taking on increasing significance. It is a byproduct of the deal Disney hatched in December to buy most of Fox’s assets, among them the 39% stake in Sky. The panel reckons this is a sign Disney wants to control Sky, hence it will require the US firm to make an offer for the UK broadcaster in the event that it inherits Fox’s holding (assuming, that is, the rival takeover bids haven’t already succeeded).

A mandatory bid needs a value. The panel set this at £10.75 a share — the same as Fox’s offer for Sky, which is in the last stages of obtaining UK government approval. This no longer makes sense. Last week, Disney increased its offer for the Fox assets it is trying to buy. Arguably, this means it would be paying more for the Sky part of the bundle.

If Sky’s independent shareholders are to be treated fairly, they should be offered the same price for their shares that Fox would be getting for its shares. And that has gone up.

Disney could, of course, argue that the price put on Sky in the revised Fox deal hasn’t changed, and it’s paying more for everything else in the package. That would be hard to swallow. Sky did well in the UK soccer rights auction in February. What’s more, analysts at advisory firm United First Partners (UFP) note that Disney’s forecasts for Sky’s financial performance have increased.

How much more should Sky shareholders receive? The panel could dive into the weeds and calculate the precise value of the Sky component within Disney’s offer for Fox’s assets. Or it could just apply Disney’s wider sweetener to previous £10.75 mandatory offer. On an enterprise value basis, the increase is 29%. Applying that to the original Sky bid, the revised offer would have to be roughly £13.80 a share. UFP says £13.11 to £13.65 a share would be consistent with Disney’s projections.

Sky shareholders — and hedge funds playing the situation — are understandably emboldened. The stock almost touched £14.45 on Wednesday.

Where this will end is still guesswork. The mandatory bid depends on Disney succeeding in its deal for the Fox assets — including the Sky stake. With Comcast trying to disrupt both the Disney bid for Fox and the Fox bid for Sky, that outcome is far from guaranteed.

Britain’s takeover watchdog won’t relish having to tell Disney how much to bid in such a sizable deal, but the principle of shareholder equality demands it press the issue. It can always get everyone to agree on a third party to set the price. Even in this three-way tussle there must be an investment bank that isn’t yet involved.

