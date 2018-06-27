Toyota targets youth with sporty Corolla

Tokyo — Toyota Motor has given the Corolla, one of the world’s best-selling cars, a makeover and launched it in Japan on Tuesday in hopes that a sporty silhouette and new interactive functions will draw in younger buyers.

While ubiquitous among first-time drivers and university students in North America — Corolla’s top market, accounting for about a third of its global sales — the model has become known as a car for the elderly in Japan, where the average age of its owners is about 70.

It is an image that Toyota wants to change.

"We’re grateful that our older customers have remained loyal to the Corolla," said Yoshiki Konishi, chief engineer of the Corolla Sport, the newest model.

"But we want the Corolla to resonate more with younger drivers ... we want to target people in their 20s and 30s."

To spruce up the image of its iconic model, Toyota has led Corolla’s roll-out with the hatchback Sport version rather than the traditional sedan.

It will go on sale in North America in the coming months and in Europe in 2019.

