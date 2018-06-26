Companies

Uber gets its London license back, for 15 months

The ruling came after arguments in which lawyers for Uber insisted it had completely overhauled its culture and passenger safety policies

26 June 2018 - 19:16 Jonathan Browning
Uber Technologies was given an 15-month license to operate in London by a judge after the ride-sharing service worked out most of its differences with regulators.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot granted the license in a ruling on Tuesday. The case stems from Transport for London’s (TfL’s) decision in September that Uber wasn’t "fit and proper" to hold a license because of safety and governance concerns.

The ruling came after one-and-a-half days of arguments in which lawyers for Uber insisted the global ride-sharing app had completely overhauled its culture, passenger safety policies, and reset its testy relationship with the regulator. For TfL’s part, it effectively disengaged from the dispute and said that the main concerns had been addressed.

More than 3.6-million people regularly use the Uber app in London. The ban had the firm at risk of being excluded from its biggest market in Europe at a time when it was already reeling from sexual harassment suits, employment claims, and regulatory probes around the world.

Bloomberg

