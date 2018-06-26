GE gets rid of oil services unit in plan to divest $20bn in assets

New York/London/Bengaluru — General Electric (GE) said on Tuesday that it would spin off its healthcare business and divest its stake in oil-services company Baker Hughes, leaving the once-sprawling conglomerate focused on jet engines, power plants and renewable energy.

The changes are designed to reward battered shareholders and to strengthen GE’s balance sheet by reducing debt, building up cash and further shrinking GE Capital, GE said. Shareholders will receive 80% of the value of GE Healthcare as a tax-free distribution of shares.

GE shares jumped 6.8% to $13.60 in premarket trading.

The 126-year-old company, which was once the most valuable US corporation, will spin off the profitable healthcare unit over the next 12-18 months, and sell its Baker Hughes stake over two to three years, it said.

The moves, which end a year-long strategic review, mirror changes that Wall Street analysts had called for a year ago.

They come as GE is replaced in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the iconic stock index that GE was a founding member of in 1896.

With these finishing touches, GE said its plan to divest $20bn in assets "is substantially complete", leaving a "simpler and stronger" company with plans to boost its growth, operating profits and shareholder returns.

"We are aggressively driving forward as an aviation, power and renewable energy company — three highly complementary businesses poised for future growth," CEO John Flannery said in a statement.

The remaining businesses "share similar technologies and industrial markets, in contrast to limited synergies that exist with GE Healthcare," Fitch analyst Eric Ause said in a note.