Quilter shares rise on debut in London and Joburg

Quilter rose in its first day of trading in London and Johannesburg as the UK wealth manager set its own path after being spun out of Old Mutual.

The breakup of 173-year-old Old Mutual will be largely complete this week as the London-based insurer hives off its businesses after determining that they would be worth more on their own. The initial public offering of Quilter on Monday will be followed on Tuesday by the listing of Old Mutual, which will house the company’s African insurance and asset-management units, and culminate with the unbundling of Nedbank Group in about six months’ time.

"We’re very excited about what we can achieve as an independently listed business," finance director Mark Satchel said in Johannesburg on Monday. "The UK market is a growing market." With £112bn in assets under management and a £3bn market capitalisation, Quilter’s debut vaults it past Rathbone Brothers. The London-based company is worth £1.4bn and has about £38bn under management.

Small acquisitions Quilter’s stock advanced as much as 10% before paring gains to trade 1.4% up at 147 pence as of 3.23pm in London. The secondary shares listed on the JSE were trading 2.5% higher.

After having built scale through acquisitions, including the expansion of its distribution footprint in the UK when it bought Intrinsic in 2014, Quilter will now focus more on organic growth, Satchel said in an interview.

"We pointed towards making some acquisitions in the business space at a much smaller scale than what we had over the last while," he said. "We’ve set aside about £20m per year to continue to make small acquisitions, particularly as we grow out our client advisory side." Quilter also has a technology programme under way which, together with the outsourcing of some of its activities, will see the company’s headcount reduced, Satchel said. Staff members have been notified of the potential effects of the programme on jobs, he said, without being more specific.

"Quilter is now a completely different business to any of the remaining parts," said Brad Preston, chief investment officer at Mergence Investment Managers in Cape Town. "Quite a nice performance so far on the listing, it looked like it was priced well and there was quite a lot of demand."

With Thembisile Dzonzi

Bloomberg