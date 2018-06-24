Wireless charging for Apple devices, including its much vaunted AirPower, is taking its time

Multi-device charging challenge

An executive at an Apple partner that manufactures third-party wireless chargers for iPhones, who asked not to be identified, said the multi-device charging mechanism is challenging to build because it likely requires different sized charging components for the three types of devices, which would all overlap across the mat.

The AirPower charger is also more advanced than the current competition because it includes a custom Apple chip running a stripped down version of the iOS mobile operating system to conduct on-device power management and pairing with devices. Apple engineers have also been working to squash bugs related to the on-board firmware, according to the sources. They asked not to be identified discussing a product that hasn’t been released yet.

Shares of Energous, which is developing a wireless-charging system called WattUp, fell 4.3% on Thursday. The company has said it’s working with tier 1 device makers, sparking speculation that Apple is a partner. However, the iPhone maker is using a mix of its own chip and wireless technology from the Qi standard.

Apple plans to produce the charger with Pegatron, which also builds some iPhones, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

Apple didn’t say when in 2018 it would release AirPower, but engineers had hoped to launch the charger by June. The aim now is to put it on sale before or during September, according to one of the people. In recent months, some Apple engineers have ramped up testing of the device by using it as their charger at the office, another person said.

"Hopefully, Apple learns a lesson about only announcing products that are, for sure, shipping soon or immediately after announcing," said Ben Bajarin, an analyst at research firm Creative Strategies. Still, he sees little impact in the long term because the AirPower product is part of a much larger strategy that will develop over years, not months or quarters.

Apple designers eventually hope to remove most of the external ports and buttons on the iPhone, including the charger, according to people familiar with the company’s work. During the development of the iPhone X, Apple weighed removing the wired charging system entirely. It wasn’t feasible at the time because wireless charging was still slower than traditional methods. Including a wireless charger with new iPhones would also significantly raise the price of the phones.