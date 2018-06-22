Airbus threatens to leave UK if Brexit happens without a deal

London — Airbus threatened to pull its UK investments if Britain walks away from the European Union without a deal, upping the stakes for Prime Minister Theresa May as she fights to deliver a Brexit that won’t wreck the country’s economy.

In the starkest warning yet from any major company, the aerospace giant said late on Thursday that a departure from the single market and customs union without a transition agreement would lead to "severe disruption and interruption of UK production".

Airbus, based in Toulouse, France, would be forced to "reconsider its investments in the UK, and its long-term footprint in the country".

"This is a dawning reality for Airbus," Tom Williams, chief operating officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said in an e-mailed statement. "Put simply, a No Deal scenario directly threatens Airbus’ future in the UK."

The remarks further hem in May, whose proposals aimed at keeping trade as easy as possible after the divorce have been repeatedly knocked back.

The European Union is stepping up its rhetoric about the likelihood of a chaotic divorce and is warning companies that they need to prepare for the worst.

Anti-Brexit legislators, meanwhile, seized on the announcement as more evidence that the government’s approach to the split is harming the economy.

"We have made significant progress towards agreeing a deep and special partnership with the EU to ensure trade remains as free and frictionless as possible, including in the aerospace sector, and we’re confident of getting a good deal that is mutually beneficial," a government spokesperson said.

For the first time in two years, it’s the EU side rather than the UK that’s making most noise about the chances of a messy walk-out.

The warning from Airbus — a company that offers high-quality jobs across Britain and supports a massive supply chain with its wing-making operation — comes as May continues to fight with her own government about the kind of Brexit deal she will seek.

Britain leaves the bloc in March next year.

Companies have been warning they need clarity and urging the government to take decisions. But this announcement is the strongest yet and goes beyond the usual platitudes.

May heads to Brussels later this month for a summit that was meant to be a defining moment in the negotiations and the last gathering of leaders before the divorce deal is signed off in October. Instead, a lack of progress and the chances of a breakdown will be the main point of discussion.

EU leaders will also remind Britain at the summit that if a Brexit deal isn’t struck, there will be no transition — the grace period that businesses are counting on for the first 21 months after the split.

Even if May does secure the planned transition, it’s "too short" for Airbus to make "required changes with its extensive supply chain," the company said, adding that it would carefully monitor any new investments in the UK and refrain from extending its British supplier base.