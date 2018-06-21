Imperial group to unbundle Motus into separate listed company

Logistics group Imperial will proceed with the unbundling of its vehicle dealership division, Motus, into a separate JSE-listed company, it said on Thursday.

Imperial’s divorce from Motus will see Osman Arbee, who replaced Mark Lamberti as Imperial CEO in May, return to his role as Motus CEO.

The remaining company, to be renamed Imperial Logistics, will be headed by Marius Swanepoel until chief financial officer Mohammed Akoojee takes the role of CEO on July 1 2019.

Akojee in turn will be replaced by George de Beer as chief financial officer of Imperial Logistics.

Motus will retain its incumbent chief financial officer, Ockert Janse van Rensburg, following its listing.

According to Imperial, Motus is Southern Africa’s largest vehicle group employing 18,600 people. It also owns vehicle dealerships in the UK and Australia.

In a pre-close briefing in May, Arbee said Motus generated 68% of its revenue in SA.

Imperial said in Thursday’s statement that its board "believes that the separation of the two divisions will enable the component parts of Imperial’s businesses to operate in a more focused and efficient manner, thereby allowing each of the businesses to achieve their respective strategic goals and unlocking value for shareholders over the long term".

In 2008, Imperial unbundled its construction vehicle leasing and mining contracting division into separately listed Eqstra, which was subsequently taken over by Extract.