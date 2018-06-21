Companies

Imperial group to unbundle Motus into separate listed company

The remaining firm, to be renamed Imperial Logistics, will be headed by Marius Swanepoel until chief financial officer Mohammed Akoojee takes the role in 2019

21 June 2018 - 12:48 Robert Laing
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Osman Arbee. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

Logistics group Imperial will proceed with the unbundling of its vehicle dealership division, Motus, into a separate JSE-listed company, it said on Thursday.

Imperial’s divorce from Motus will see Osman Arbee, who replaced Mark Lamberti as Imperial CEO in May, return to his role as Motus CEO.

The remaining company, to be renamed Imperial Logistics, will be headed by Marius Swanepoel until chief financial officer Mohammed Akoojee takes the role of CEO on July 1 2019.

Akojee in turn will be replaced by George de Beer as chief financial officer of Imperial Logistics.

Motus will retain its incumbent chief financial officer, Ockert Janse van Rensburg, following its listing.

According to Imperial, Motus is Southern Africa’s largest vehicle group employing 18,600 people. It also owns vehicle dealerships in the UK and Australia.

In a pre-close briefing in May, Arbee said Motus generated 68% of its revenue in SA.

Imperial said in Thursday’s statement that its board "believes that the separation of the two divisions will enable the component parts of Imperial’s businesses to operate in a more focused and efficient manner, thereby allowing each of the businesses to achieve their respective strategic goals and unlocking value for shareholders over the long term".

In 2008, Imperial unbundled its construction vehicle leasing and mining contracting division into separately listed Eqstra, which was subsequently taken over by Extract.

How Ramaphoria is good for Imperial

The transport and logistics group says improved business and investor confidence bode well for its earnings prospects
Companies
1 month ago

Imperial turns to Arbee to replace Lamberti

Imperial Holdings has acted quickly in appointing former group chief financial officer Osman Arbee as CEO after the exit of Mark Lamberti
Companies
1 month ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: In the downfall of two business leaders lies a lesson

Business leaders across the board have a lot to learn from the downfall of Lamberti and Malaba
Opinion
2 months ago

Mark Lamberti resigns as Imperial CEO

The company says a recent court judgment, in a case brought by a fired employee, made no findings of racism, sexism or defamation
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New mobile operator Rain takes battle over data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Eskom unions close ranks in wage talks
Companies / Energy
3.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
4.
Old Mutual Global Emerging Markets looks to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cash-strapped Basil Read asks JSE to suspend its ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.