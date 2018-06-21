Aveng’s share price rises after M&R says acquisition has regulatory approval

Aveng’s share price rose 18% to 20c and its rights offer nil-paid letters rose 29% to 9c after Murray & Roberts (M&R) said it had regulatory approval to proceed with its possible acquisition.

M&R’s share price fell 2.2% to R17.50.

"Following the shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting, held on Tuesday, the takeover regulation panel (TRP) has provided its S126 approval," M&R said on Thursday.

This indicates the panel had dismissed Aton’s claim that it had been defeated at Tuesday’s shareholder meeting by votes from investors with a conflict of interest because they held both M&R and Aveng shares.

"Shareholders are reminded that any formal offer is still subject to fulfilment of all preconditions specified in the announcement, including the satisfactory completion of a due-diligence review by M&R on Aveng," the company said in its statement.

"Only once all the preconditions have been fulfilled and a formal offer made, will the board of directors of M&R present the terms of the potential transaction to shareholders for approval."

Among the conditions M&R set for the acquisition to proceed is that Aveng raise a minimum R300m via its rights issue.

Aveng is hoping to raise R500m, offering its shareholders 12 rights offer shares at 10c each for every share held. Shareholders who do not want to subscribe for the rights offer shares can sell the nil-paid letters they were issued.

Despite Aton voting its full 44.05% holding in M&R at Tuesday’s meeting in an attempt to block the proposed acquisition of Aveng, the motion was carried with 52% support.

"Of the shares voted at the general meeting, other than the shares held by Aton, 99.63% were voted in favour of the S126 resolution," M&R said on Tuesday.