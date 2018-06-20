Companies

VW and Ford may work together on commercial vehicles to share expenses

The strategic alliance aims primarily to enable the two to share the burden of meeting tougher environmental rules

20 June 2018 - 13:34 Christoph Rauwald and Keith Naughton
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt/Southfield, Michigan — Volkswagen (VW) and Ford Motor are considering a strategic alliance to work together on a range of commercial vehicles, a move that would enable two of the world’s largest vehicle makers to share the burden of meeting tougher environmental rules.

The potential alliance on several projects, including vans and other commercial vehicles, won’t lead to an exchange of equity or cross-ownership stakes, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The companies didn’t provide a timeline for when they hope to formalise their relationship, instead saying they "will provide updates and additional details as talks progress".

Vehicle makers across the globe are exploring ways to share expenses for developing light commercial vehicles, including electrified models, as cities, including Paris and Shanghai, push to improve air quality. The tightening restrictions come at the same time that demand is rising for delivery of goods due to increasing popularity of online shopping. Ford CEO Jim Hackett has his company on a "fitness" campaign to cut $25.5bn in costs and is seeking partners along the way.

"This potential alliance with VW Group is another example of how we can become more fit as a business," Hackett said in the statement. "We look forward to exploring with the VW team in the days ahead how we might work together to better serve the evolving needs of commercial vehicle customers."

Ford is also co-operating with Deutsche Post on electric vans, with the car maker providing chassis for the medium-duty vehicles to the German mail operator. Deutsche Post started developing a range of no-frills battery-powered vehicles when it couldn’t find a suitable offer from established manufacturers.

While news of the alliance would "inevitably" spark speculation of a broader-scale co-operation or more, teaming up on vans probably won’t be much more than a series of joint projects, Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said in a note. "Doing something in vans is very logical, especially given the likelihood that future light-commercial vehicles may need to transition away from diesel to other powertrains."

Speedy change

Thomas Sedran, VW’s head of strategy, said the alliance could "improve the competitiveness of both companies globally ... Markets and customer demand are changing at an incredible speed. Both companies have strong and complementary positions in different commercial vehicle segments."

VW had co-operated for years with Daimler to produce vans, but the German peer ended the joint project several years ago. Eckhard Scholz, the head of VW’s light-commercial vehicle division, told Bloomberg News in October that the company was exploring ways to work together with other manufacturers, with evolving emissions rules being one factor prompting the talks.

Bloomberg

VW names new interim Audi chief — one untainted by the emissions scandal

Bram Schot, who joined VW parent company Daimler in 2011, replaces Rupert Stadler, who was arrested on Monday
Companies
1 day ago

Sustainable hauling on the electric highway

Scania is participating in Germany’s eHighway test project
Life
6 days ago

Safety must be a priority in the development of automated driving

Peter Kronberg, safety director at Volvo Group, outlines some of the progress and the challenges for automated driving
Life
13 days ago

Revamp lifts the appeal of Volkswagen’s new van offering

Volkswagen has launched its latest Crafter commercial vehicle in SA, writes Lerato Matebese
Life
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
2.
Brait team ‘will not fly the coop’ on R1.9bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Brait’s losses a new blow to billionaire Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Vodacom wins latest round against MTN with R325m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Aton fumes over 'conflict of interest' after ...
Companies / Trade & Industry

Related Articles

Vans can drive movement of the economy
Life / Motoring

Wheels of fortune: how Morocco plans to overtake SA motor industry
Opinion

China to cut vehicle tariffs on July 1 as trade tensions ease with US
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.