Royal Dutch Shell sells OKEA 45% of its interest in Draugen offshore oil field

The sale of more than $1.3bn brings the oil giant closer to its target of $30bn in disposals by the end of the year

20 June 2018 - 17:16 Ron Bousso and Nerijus Adomaitis
Picture: REUTERS

London/Oslo — On Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell announced the sale of oil and gas assets in Norway and Malaysia for more than $1.3bn, bringing it closer to a target of $30bn in disposals by year-end.

The Anglo-Dutch company agreed to sell to OKEA, a Norwegian producer backed by private equity firm Seacrest Capital, its 45% interest in the Draugen Norwegian offshore field and a 12% in the Gjøa block for a total of $566m, the two companies said.

Earlier, Shell announced the completion of the sale of a 15% stake in Malaysia LNG Tiga to the Sarawak State Financial Secretary for $750m. Shell committed to the ambitious three-year sale plan following the decision to acquire BG Group in 2015, a deal that was completed in February 2016 for $54bn.

The latest announcement bring the total assets Shell has sold or agreed to sell since 2015 to about $27bn, according to Reuters calculations. Shell will remain present in oil-rich Norway through its stakes in several fields, including Ormen Lange and Knarr, which it operates.

For OKEA, co-founded by the county’s former oil minister Ola Borten Moe in 2015, the deal provides the first sizeable stakes in a producing field on the Norwegian continental shelf. OKEA said the two fields will deliver about 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day net to the company.

Bangchak Corporation, a Thai downstream oil and gas company, had entered into a strategic partnership with Seacrest Capital Group to finance the acquisition, OKEA said, adding that it had launched a $180m, five-year, fully underwritten senior secured bond to help finance the deal.

Shell-operated Draugen, which has been producing oil since 1993, had about 24-million barrels in reserves left at end-2017, according to data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

The Gjøa field, operated by Neptune Energy, had 13-million barrels of oil and 13.5-billion m³ of natural gas at end-2017, according to NPD data.

OKEA has a tiny stake in Aker BP-operated Ivar Aasen field, and a 15% interest in Repsol-operated Yme field, which is expected to start producing oil again in late 2019. The Norwegian government approved Yme’s more than 8-billion kroner ($978m) redevelopment project in March.

A previous attempt by Talisman Energy to restart the field, which was shut in 2001, failed in 2016 due to structural problems with its new production platform.

Reuters

