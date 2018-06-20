Grant Thornton CEO steps down while harassment allegations are probed

Paul Badrick, the Grant Thornton CEO who offered a profuse apology three months ago to two former employees harassed by a former head of forensics at the firm, has now stepped aside as similar allegations against him are probed.

The allegations against Badrick dated back to 2015, and were made during the probe into the allegations against the firm’s former head of forensics, Grant Thornton said in its statement on Tuesday.

"Allegations against Mr Badrick were made during an investigation by Grant Thornton International Limited (GTIL) following a former director’s claims of sexual harassment against a former head of forensics earlier this year," the firm said.

"The sexual harassment allegations against Mr Badrick occurred during 2015. No formal complaints were made until the GTIL investigation, which has just ended.

"Grant Thornton has said it will investigate the allegations as quickly as possible and Mr Badrick has stepped aside to allow the investigation to take place. The firm emphasised that they are new allegations which are yet to be investigated," it said.

"Earlier this year Grant Thornton apologised unreservedly to two former employees who were sexually harassed by its former head of forensics. They reiterated that the man had left Grant Thornton’s employ," the firm said.

Badrick said in March: "On behalf of Grant Thornton Johannesburg‚ I would like to apologise to the two former employees involved … I would like to speak to both of them directly to convey my regrets and those of all their colleagues."

He emphasised Grant Thornton’s "zero-tolerance attitude to any form of harassment" and its commitment" to providing our people with a safe place to work and will not tolerate behaviour counter to our values or what our people‚ our clients and society expect".

Serena Ho, chair of Grant Thornton Johannesburg’s governing board, would step into the gap created by Badrick’s absence, taking "an active role with the executive committee in the management of the firm and its communications", the firm said on Tuesday.