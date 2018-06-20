Competition Tribunal approves Media24 collusion settlement

A fine to be paid by Naspers subsidiary Media24, for collusion on advertising discounts, will come to R54m, according to the Competition Tribunal.

The Competition Tribunal on Wednesday gave its consent to a settlement Media24 reached with the Competition Commission in which the Naspers unit agreed to pay an administrative penalty of R13.8m in addition to contributing R5m to an empowerment development fund over three years.

Media24 also committed to giving a 25% discount to small, black-owned advertising agencies, capped at R35m a year for three years.

The Media24 case is one of eight similar settlements between media companies and the Competition Commission.

The highest administrative penalty went to sister Naspers subsidiary DStv, which received a R22.3m administrative penalty.

Caxton received the third highest administrative penalty of R5.8m, followed by Independent Media at R2.2m.

Provantage Media received a R1.1m administrative penalty, MTV Networks Africa a R1m penalty, and JSE-listed African Media Enterprises subsidiary United Stations received a R423,921 fine.

All of these settlements also involve contributing to the empowerment fund and offering a 25% discount to qualifying advertising agencies for three years.

The respondents also agreed to charge a 50% cancellation fee in respect of all adverts that advertising agencies withdrew 24 hours before publication.

"The matter relates to an investigation that was initiated in 2011 which found that, through the Media Credit Co-Ordinators (MCC), various media companies agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies that place advertisements with MCC members.

"MCC-accredited agencies were offered a 16.5% discount, while nonmembers were offered a 15% discount on payments made within 45 days of the date of the statement," the tribunal said in Wednesday’s statement.