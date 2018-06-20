Companies

21st Century Fox accepts new $71bn bid from Disney, shouldering out Comcast

20 June 2018 - 15:52 Nick Turner
The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US, in this February 27 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON
The 21st Century Fox logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US, in this February 27 2018 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

New York — 21st Century Fox has accepted a sweetened, roughly $71bn bid from Walt Disney for its entertainment assets, dealing a blow to Comcast’s efforts to acquire the business.

The $38-a-share price is about $10 a share higher than Disney offered in December — and $3 above Comcast’s bid from last week. The new agreement also offers more flexibility and other enhancements than the Comcast offer, Fox said on Wednesday.

At stake is a trove of media properties, ranging from The Simpsons to X-Men, that may help fend off the threat from Netflix and other streaming start-ups. Both Disney and Comcast are looking to use the Fox assets to bolster their content and expand overseas.

The tussle follows AT&T’s victory over the US justice department in its anti-trust battle to take over Time Warner. That outcome is expected to spur a wave of media consolidation, emboldening companies to get more aggressive with deals.

The Disney-Comcast contest will determine who controls much of Rupert Murdoch’s empire, including Fox’s movie and TV studios, TV networks such as FX, and multi-channel providers such as Star India and Sky.

The new offer gives Fox shareholders the option to take their payment in the form of cash or stock, up to a 50-50 level. The previous agreement was an all-stock deal, and Comcast’s cash offer was seen as a significant enticement.

Disney also plans to take on about $13.8bn of Fox’s net debt. This would lift the total transaction value above about $85bn.

Bloomberg

THE LEX COLUMN: Old-school ruling on the future

Time Warner has done them all a favour by winning the legal precedent that paves the way for massive consolidation
Opinion
6 days ago

After a bruising battle, AT&T has a mountain to climb

Creating a telecoms and media colossus with Time Warner positions it to shake up the way TV is consumed — but reversing the slide of pay TV ...
Companies
7 days ago

Judge set to give verdict on high-stakes AT&T and Time Warner merger

The $85bn merger is the most high-profile anti-trust case in decades and likely to set a benchmark — and attract appeals — for future ...
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety ...
Companies
2.
Brait team ‘will not fly the coop’ on R1.9bn ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Brait’s losses a new blow to billionaire Christo ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Vodacom wins latest round against MTN with R325m ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Aton fumes over 'conflict of interest' after ...
Companies / Trade & Industry

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.