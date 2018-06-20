21st Century Fox accepts new $71bn bid from Disney, shouldering out Comcast

New York — 21st Century Fox has accepted a sweetened, roughly $71bn bid from Walt Disney for its entertainment assets, dealing a blow to Comcast’s efforts to acquire the business.

The $38-a-share price is about $10 a share higher than Disney offered in December — and $3 above Comcast’s bid from last week. The new agreement also offers more flexibility and other enhancements than the Comcast offer, Fox said on Wednesday.

At stake is a trove of media properties, ranging from The Simpsons to X-Men, that may help fend off the threat from Netflix and other streaming start-ups. Both Disney and Comcast are looking to use the Fox assets to bolster their content and expand overseas.

The tussle follows AT&T’s victory over the US justice department in its anti-trust battle to take over Time Warner. That outcome is expected to spur a wave of media consolidation, emboldening companies to get more aggressive with deals.

The Disney-Comcast contest will determine who controls much of Rupert Murdoch’s empire, including Fox’s movie and TV studios, TV networks such as FX, and multi-channel providers such as Star India and Sky.

The new offer gives Fox shareholders the option to take their payment in the form of cash or stock, up to a 50-50 level. The previous agreement was an all-stock deal, and Comcast’s cash offer was seen as a significant enticement.

Disney also plans to take on about $13.8bn of Fox’s net debt. This would lift the total transaction value above about $85bn.

Bloomberg