WATCH: Inside Grindrod’s Nasdaq debut
19 June 2018 - 08:12
Grindrod Shipping made its Nasdaq debut on Monday.
Grindrod indicated that it wanted to unbundle the unit earlier in 2018 and had said that the move would allow shareholders to understand the difference between its various divisions and assist in valuing them separately.
Grindrod Shipping CEO Martyn Wade joined Business Day TV for a telephonic interview to discuss the move.
